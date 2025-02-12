MALIBU—On Wednesday, February 12, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page it is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing hiker.

Denise Elaine Williams, 61, a Caucasian female was last in contact with a friend on Monday, February 11. She was last known to be hiking near Sweetwater Mesa Road in the city of Malibu and did not return.

The missing hiker is known to drive a 2005 blue Honda Civic sedan with California License plate number 8LCB252.

Denise is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan and black jacket with native American logos, gray pants, brown boots and white leather hat. There is concern for Williams’ well-being.

Anyone with details about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. Individuals looking to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org