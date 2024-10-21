WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit indicated they are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Jeffery Ryan Redden, 42, is a Caucasian male who was last contacted on September 30, in the city of West Hollywood. He is 6 feet and 4 inches tall. He weighs 205 pounds, with brown eyes, full beard, brown hair, with the top of his right ear missing, and two tattoos: one on his right elbow and one on his right wrist. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black socks, brown shoes, a silver cross necklace and a black rubber ring.

Redden’s family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about Redden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.