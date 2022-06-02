LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate, Jose Rivera Lopez, 82, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 11:45 a.m., near the 6300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. He suffers from dementia, COPD and Hypertension. Jose does not operate a vehicle and was last traveling on foot.

He is described as a Hispanic male, medium build, and a fair complexion. He has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Rivera Lopez is asked to contact the LAPD North Hollywood Community Police Station at 818-754-8300. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.