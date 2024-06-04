LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Ki Hwan Ro, 69. The LAPD reported on Sunday, June 2, around 3 p.m., Ro was last seen in the 1100 block of Westmoreland Avenue walking northbound on Westmoreland towards 11th Street on foot.

Ro is described as an Asian male, standing 5 foot and 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jacket, black shirt and sweatpants. Ro suffers from a medical condition requiring monitoring and medication.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Ki Hwan Ro should contact Olympic Area watch commander at (213)382-9102 or dial 911. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.