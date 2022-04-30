HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that has been caught on surveillance footage at the Modera Apartment building on 6775 Selma Avenue breaking into apartments.

The man has been responsible for a series of burglaries that started on April 3, at the upscale complex, with the suspect being reported in two recent incidents.

According to reports, one of the tenants recognized the suspect during one attempted burglary, scared him away, and called the police. The suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie and walking the hallways of the apartment building several times.

According to a news release from the LAPD, the suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Detectives believe he frequents the area of 54th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson and Western Avenue in Los Angeles.

On April 3, the suspect entered an apartment while the victims slept inside and stole property and used the victim’s credit cards at several stores across Los Angeles. A doorbell camera captured images of the suspect leaving, the LAPD reported.

On April 27, the same individual returned to the building and was captured on video attempting to enter an apartment. He was recognized and confronted by the victim of the prior incident and left the property. The LAPD indicated that further investigation revealed he burglarized an apartment in the complex on April 25.

One resident of the apartment indicated that the seriousness of the break-ins “is being downplayed.”

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Area Detective Patrick Aluotto at 213- 972-2929. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.