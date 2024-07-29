MALIBU—On Thursday, July 25, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Lost Hills Station reported they need the public’s help to identify several suspects involved in an attempted residential burglary.

The incident was reported on the 3800 block of Algonaut Drive in Calabasas. The burglary was reported between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. where the suspect entered the property via an unlocked gate. They encountered the resident and fled the scene. Both suspects were seen exiting from another home across the street. They were riding e-scooters during the incident. Both homes reported no losses during the attempted burglaries.

Anyone with details is asked to contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.