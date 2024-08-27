LOS ANGELES—On Monday, August 26, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Area detectives reported that the family of Rosa Guillen are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

The LAPD reported on August 24, around 1 p.m., on the 300 block of Loma Drive in Los Angeles. Guillen was last seen in her apartment, where she lives with her daughter. Around 2:10 p.m. that same day, her daughter discovered that Guillen was no longer in the apartment.

She is described as a Hispanic female with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosa Guillen is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800, or Rampart Station at (213) 484-3400. During non-business hours or on weekends contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.