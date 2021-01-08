MALIBU—On Tuesday, January 5, siblings Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth sold their Malibu home for $4.25 million. They originally purchased the property for $3.45 million in 2016. The home was sold by the relator group The Agency.

Located on 6315 Gayton Place, the 4,612 square foot property consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The property is located on 1.3 acres and is in the Malibu High School district. Outside of the home, the property contains an outdoor fireplace, dinning area, gardens and views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica mountains.

The inside of the property includes includes a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar containing 750 bottles and an in-home movie theater. Marble bathroom finishes and polished concrete floors are amongst the interior details included within the home.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his role in the 2011 movie “Thor,” and has appeared in hits sequels, “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Ragnorak,” in addition to the “Avengers” films.

Liam Hemsworth is known for his role in the “The Hunger Games” franchise, as the character Gale and appeared in the drama “The Last Song” with his former wife Miley Cyrus.

Luke Hemsworth is known for his roles in the Australian television series “Neighbours” and the HBO series “Westworld.”