INGLEWOOD– In a matchup of two teams fighting for post season glory, Justin Herbert had a record setting night, as he bested Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 23-17. Sunday December 11 at SoFi Stadium had many big plays and one downright bizarre play.

First, both teams are gunning for one of the highly coveted Wild Card spots, as the Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat for the AFC West. Likewise for the Miami Dolphins, who aren’t going to catch the Buffalo Bills. Making this showdown critical, the Chargers are now (7-6) and if the playoffs started today, the Chargers would own the final AFC Wild Card spot.

Heading into this game the conversation was regarding the quarterback duel between Herbert, and his 2020 NFL Draft classmate Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was taken by the Dolphins with the 5th overall pick one spot ahead of Herbert who of course, was drafted by the Bolts.

Herbert put the debate to rest for the moment, as he was vastly superior to Tua, the best player on the field in fact. Finishing the game 39 for 51 with 367 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Justin Herbert set an NFL record with the most passing yards through his first three years in the NFL with 13, 056 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa had a disappointing performance, but a lionshare of credit must go to the Chargers unrelenting and depleted defense. Tua finished with 145 passing yards while completing a meager 10 of 28 passes. The Dolphins were swept by California going back to last week’s embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins have a mark of (8-5), and have a difficult stretch over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Pardon the pun, but the atmosphere at SoFi last night was electric for the Chargers. Los Angeles sports fans have a notorious reputation for being blase and ambivalent about the action on the field. The Chargers fans were wild and passionate, that energy and spirit motivated the Chargers to a must win victory.

Mike Williams returned to the field after missing four games, his 10-yard tippy toe catch in the back of the end zone made it a 10-0 lead, 116 receiving yards on the night.

The Chargers held Miami to 219 yards despite not having safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan, defensive lineman Sebastian Joeseph-Day because of injuries. The Dolphins came in with the league’s top-ranked pass offense.

Dolphins All-Pro Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill was phenomenal. Hill scored two touchdowns, the first on a Jeff Wilson fumble, while lineman were playing king of the hill for the loose ball. Somehow it popped out of the pile landing in Hill’s arms, who galloped 57-yards for a TD.

Up 20-14 in the fourth quarter, the Chargers chewed up 8:39 of clock on an extended 17 play drive. A Cameron Dicker 29-yard field goal sealed the deal for a Chargers victory. Although the drive was not flashy, it displayed maturity and growth from a franchise who unfortunately have blown leads in the past.

These Chargers however are not dwelling in the past, their next test is against the Tennessee Titans, another team in the hunt to reach the AFC playoffs. Titans Chargers face off on Sunday, December 18 at SoFi Stadium, kickoff is 1:25 p.m.