HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Monday, June 1, around 8:20 p.m., a white Chevy Suburban led a high-speed pursuit. The suspects were wanted for robbery and assaulting a LAPD officer. NBC’s Newschopper4 Alpha covered the entirety of the chase.

Originating on the 101 Freeway, the vehicle exited and sped through the streets of Hollywood, running red lights and making abrupt turns. Then, getting back on the 101 Freeway and moving onto the 110 Freeway.

Hitting near 120 mph, the vehicle pursuit ended in South LA on Compton Avenue. Four individuals exited and scattered onto the streets, one of which went into a nearby home. One man was caught, he yielded raising his hands in the air and laid on the ground to be detained. It is believed that the authorities cornered the other three.

Less than half an hour later, a secondary pursuit of a truck was underway on the 110 Freeway. The individuals eventually stopped on Colorado Boulevard and Catalina Avenue and were arrested moments after. This pursuit was also associated with the lootings in Los Angeles.

None of the names of the suspects have yet been released.

L.A. County has once again extended its curfew from 6 p.m. Monday, June 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. Violating the curfew could lead to a fine of up to $1,000 or arrest.