AMERICA—The official 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) was held August 24-28 at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The RNC appeared to follow a nightly theme, which corresponded to the speakers and the focuses of their speeches.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan kicked off the first day of the convention that was themed, “Land of Promise” in heartfelt prayer for peace in the United States.

Mary Millben sang her rendition of the National Anthem followed by Alaska Rep. Peter Goldberg leading the pledge of allegiance noting that, “Under God” would not be removed.

Football great and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker’s said in his speech, “It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is racist. I take it out as a personal insult that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez, whose family fled communist Cuba, was named by news media as the evening’s most powerful speaker. Alvarez compared what is happening with the Democratic party to the communism in Cuba, saying, “I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country.”

Texas Senator Tim Scott shared the racism that his grandfather endured as a child. Scott relayed that his grandfather lived to see his grandson become the first African-American to be elected to both the U.S. Congress and Senate.

Tuesday, themed “Land of Opportunity,” began with Slovenia born Melania Trump speaking of the dedication, service, and sacrifice of United States soldiers, first responders, and their families.

President Trump pardoned convicted felon and bank robber Jon Ponder, who turned his life around in prison. “He has created one of the most successful reentry programs, Hope for Prisoners, in Las Vegas,” said President Trump.

Former Planned Parenthood employee turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson expressed her concern for the sanctity of life in the U.S. if Biden were to become President, saying in part, “Life is a core tenet of who we are as American. And this election is a choice between two radical anti-life activists and the most pro-life president we have ever had.”

On Day 3, themed, “Land of Heroes,” Mike Pence publicly accepted his party’s nomination for a second term as Vice President of the United States.

“With gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party, and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States,” said VP Mike Pence.

U.S. Colonel (retired) Deirdre Byrne of the U.S. Army Medical Corps, Army, and missionary surgeon stated, “We must fight against a legislative agenda that supports and even celebrates destroying life in the womb.”

On the final night, themed “Land of Greatness,” with over 1,000 individuals present, the President and First Lady walked down the steps of the White House to accept his nomination as the Republican choice for President of the United States on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump publicly thanked the First Lady, his family, VP Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence before giving his acceptance speech. The convention ended in a fireworks display.