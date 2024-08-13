PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on its website that they had to hoist a hiker who needed rescuing on Sunday, August 11. It was reported at 11:33 a.m. at Rogers Fire Rd.

The LAFD Air Operations located a 75 year-old male patient with *possible* heat related illness but no traumatic injury.

Due to the distance up the trail and patient condition, the LAFD Air Ops is preparing a hoist operation with follow on air ambulance transport to the hospital. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.

Another hiker had to be hoisted to safety on Saturday, August 10. The incident was reported at 2:54 p.m. on Temescal Canyon Fire Road. The LAFD Air Operations located the hiker and is preparing a hoist operation to then transport an approximately 45 year-old male experiencing heat related illness. The 9-1-1 call was received at 12:26 p.m. No additional details about the incident were disclosed to the public.