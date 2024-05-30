GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a hiker who was injured in Griffith Park on Wednesday, May 29. The incident was reported to the Fire Department at 11:50 a.m. at 4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

Park rangers on-scene in a remote area of Griffith Park about an injured male hiker, approximately 23 years old, with an ankle injury.

The LAFD’s helicopter crew lowered a paramedic down to the patient, while ground crews made access to the remote location with vehicles capable of navigating Griffith Park’s narrow trails.

Due to steep and difficult terrain, personnel with the LAFD decided to hoist the patient into a helicopter and transport him to a nearby hospital for further treatment. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.