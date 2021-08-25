HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to Runyon Canyon Park after receiving a call about a hiker who became ill on Wednesday, August 25 at 8 a.m.

When LAFD Air and Ground Units along with Park Rangers arrived at the scene they discovered an adult male hiker who showed signs of possible dehydration stranded on the West Ridge Hiking Trail.

Special equipment was used to airlift the patient on board a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter. The hiker was assessed and found to be in fair condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details about the incident has been released to the public.