PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, June 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a hiker was rescued in Topanga State Park. Officials were alerted at 11:08 a.m. The LAFD ground and air team responded to a 72-year-old male hiker with head trauma after he fell on a remote section of the Backbone Trail near Rivas Canyon.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient, who will soon be hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care during direct air transport to an area hospital.