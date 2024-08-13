HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, August 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they had to rescue a hiker in Hollywood Hills West.

The incident was reported at 1:59 p.m. at 2000 N. Fuller Avenue. Firefighters located a 40 year-old male hiker in moderate distress with signs and symptoms of heat related illness. The LAFD Air Ops is preparing a hoist operation with follow on air ambulance transport. The 9-1-1 call was received at 1:34 p.m., no additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.