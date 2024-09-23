GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, September 22, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they rescued a hiker near 2800 E. Observatory Rd. The incident was reported at 7:26 p.m.

Park Rangers located the hiker down approximately 75 feet from the ridge. The hiker was uninjured but stuck in a precarious location.

Park Rangers deployed a rope rescue system and lowered a rescuer to secure the patient. As firefighters met them on scene, they were conducting a raising operation to rescue the individual. The patient was safely brought topside and evaluated to ensure no injuries. No additional details about the incident was disclosed to the public.