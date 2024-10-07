GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, October 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they had to rescue a hiker near Mt. Hollywood Drive at 8:39 a.m. Firefighters and paramedics located one hiker with a medical emergency in a remote area approximately one mile from Griffith Observatory.

The LAFD Rescue Helicopter hoisted the patient and directly transported to a local hospital by air. No additional details about the incident were reported to the public.

A hiker was also rescued by officials on Saturday, October 5 in Hollywood Hills. That incident was reported at 12:31 p.m. at 3824 Mt Lee Dr. A female, approximately 45-years-old sustained a lower extremity injury in a remote area near the Hollywood sign.

Paramedics located her and provided treatment on the ground prior to preparing her for a hoist. The LAFD Rescue Helicopter performed the hoist operation to bring her out of the remote area and is transported her to a local hospital in fair condition.