PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, September 21, the LAFD indicated that they rescued a hiker near Temescal Fire Road. The incident was reported at 10:02 a.m. The LAFD Air Opps located and is conducting a hoist operation with transport for a 40-year-old male in medical (non-traumatic) distress.

By 10:41 a.m., the LAFD provided an update on the incident. After further evaluation of the location and disposition of the patient resulted in the decision to transport the patient by ground ambulance. There were no additional details about the incident disclosed to the public.