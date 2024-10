PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, October 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a hiker had to be rescued with a hoist operation. The LAFD reported at 12:27 p.m. at 20825 Entrada Rd.

Officials received at 12:04 p.m. The LAFD Air Ops located the approximately 39-year-old female hiker in medical distress (non-traumatic) and will conduct a hoist operation to follow on with air ambulance transport. No further details about the rescue have been disclosed to the public.