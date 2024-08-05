PACIFIC PALISADES—On Sunday, August 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated they responded to a scene to assist a hiker who needed rescuing in Pacific Palisades.

The LAFD reported the incident at 10:46 a.m. at 20825 Entrada Rd. The LAFD Air Operations located the uninjured, lost male hiker and is conducting a ‘capture’ operation. Due to the precarious location of the hiker, it is safer to conduct a capture (the rescuer is lowered and safely attaches the hiker) versus a standard hoist operation.

Air Ops will then transport the patient to a helispot to meet ground-based firefighters so they can assist the hiker in returning to his transport. A 911 call was received at 10:17 a.m. No further details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.