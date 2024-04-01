PACIFIC PALISADES—On Sunday, March 31, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed that a hiker was rescued. The LAFD reported at 8:08 p.m. a hiker was rescued in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The LAFD ground and air responded to an adult male hiker stranded in darkness on a rain-soaked remote section of Temescal Ridge Trail south of Skull Rock in Topanga State Park.

A hovering LAFD Rescue Helicopter found the man and lowered a Flight Paramedic to perform an initial medical assessment. The hiker indicated he was uninjured. He and the LAFD Flight Paramedic were hoisted aboard the hovering helicopter, to shuttle the victim to a safe location beyond the wilderness.