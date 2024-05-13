HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, May 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed they rescued a hiker in Runyan Canyon. The LAFD were informed at 7:20 p.m. of a hiker who suffered injuries near 2469 N. Solar Drive.

The 35 year-old hiker sustained injuries secondary to a 15-foot fall in a remote area of Runyon Canyon. Crews on the ground and in the air coordinated to locate and assist the patient, who was able to walk down the trail.

He was able to meet an LAFD paramedic ambulance for treatment and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.