PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, July 6, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department helped rescue a hiker who was injured in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The incident was reported at 3:37 p.m. The LAFD ground and air response assisted a 66-year-old female hiker suffering from exhaustion on the Bienveneda Trail north of Leacock Trail near Topanga State Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to help medically assess and stabilize the patient, whose condition was undetermined.

The patient and LAFD Flight Paramedic was hoisted into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care during direct air transport to an area hospital.