GRIFFITH PARK—On Saturday, November 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a hiker in Griffith Park. The incident was reported at 2:06 p.m. at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive.

Firefighters responded to a reported hiker incident involving an adult male. Park Rangers were notified, but it is not known what led to the hiker needing assistance.

At 2:42 p.m. the LAFD reported that firefighters and the Park Rangers located the individual who was treated on scene and packaged for transport by air via LAFD Air Operations.

The hiker was transported via air to a local hospital. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed.