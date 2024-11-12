PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Friday, November 8 at 11:29 a.m. that they had to rescue a hiker at 20825 Entrada Rd.

Preliminary details indicate the LAFD ground and air response to an ill adult female hiker on a remote section of the Musch Trail / Backbone Trail in Topanga State Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient, who will soon be hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care during direct air transport to an area hospital.