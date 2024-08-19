STUDIO CITY—On Sunday, August 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 7:31 p.m. they assisted in the rescue of a hiker at 8521 Mulholland Dr.

The LAFD Ground and Air Response to Rescue a fatigued but uninjured teen male hiker in steep terrain within 122 acres of Fryman Canyon Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter has lowered a Flight Paramedic to assess the patient, was hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for transfer to a safe landing location at a nearby fire station. There were no reports of any injuries. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.