PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, June 22, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 11:41 a.m. a hiker had to be rescued at Temescal Ridge Trail near Pacific Palisades.

The LAFD Ground and Air Response to an ill 55-year-old male hiker dehydrated and unable to walk in hot weather near the conclusion of his journey on a remote section of the Temescal Ridge Trail.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess and stabilize the patient, who has been hoisted along with the LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for continuing in-flight care during direct air transport to an area hospital. No additional details about the incident have been reported to the public.