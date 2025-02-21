GRIFFITH PARK—On February 16, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a hiker had to be rescued in Griffith Park.

The incident was reported at 10:13 a.m. at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters on the ground and in the air coordinated efforts to locate and assess a hiker, a 44-year-old female, with an isolated ankle injury in Griffith Park.

Due to the hiker’s remote location, helicopter personnel are initiating a hoist operation and air transport to a local hospital. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.