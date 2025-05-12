HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department had to rescue a hiker in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday, May 10.

Officials received the call at 11:11 a.m. about a hiker in distress at 3824 Mt. Lee Drive.

Crews on the ground and in the air are coordinating a hoist operation to rescue a hiker, a 55-year-old female, who was weak from heat exhaustion. The patient was transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.