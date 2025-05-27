TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that a hiker had to be rescued on Sunday, May 25.

The LAFD reported at 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, LAFD Ground and Air Resources were deployed to assess and extricate an injured adult male hiker who reportedly fell approximately 30 feet in a rugged and remote section of the popular Stoney Point rock climbing area (east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, south of the Ronald Reagan [118] Freeway).

An LAFD helicopter lowered a flight paramedic via cable and harness to treat and prepare the patient for a hoist rescue back into the hovering helicopter. Paramedics continued in-flight care during direct helicopter transport to a regional trauma center for the victim.

No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.