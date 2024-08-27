HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a hiker was rescued in Hollywood Hills on Monday, August 26. A 9-1-1 call was received at 8:11 p.m. regarding hikers at 6301 W Innsdale Drive who were lost.

The LAFD Air Operations conducted hoist operations to secure two female hikers in their 20s, uninjured but lost. Air Ops located them to a helispot where firefighters evaluated them and facilitated them returning to their transportation.

There were no additional details about the rescue mission disclosed to the public.