GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, January 8, a 20-year-old man fell around 2898 East Observatory Road in Griffith Park and suffered traumatic injuries as a result. It is unknown what led up to the accident.

A 9-1-1 call was received around 3:03 p.m. that day which prompted firefighters to be dispatched to that area.

Fire personnel assessed the scene and determined that an air hoist operation was needed due to the terrain and the injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated. It is unknown what his current condition is.