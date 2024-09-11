PACIFIC PALISADES—On Sunday, September 8, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they rescued a hiker in Will Rogers State Park. The incident was reported at 1:18 p.m. at 20825 Entrada Road. Firefighters located two hikers in a remote area of Will Rodgers State Park.

One hiker was experiencing heat-related illness symptoms, but declined hospital transport after being evaluated by paramedics.

LAFD Air Operations hoisted both hikers into the rescue helicopter and brought them to a nearby landing zone to get them safely back to their vehicle. They were re-evaluated one more time after the short flight. No additional details about the incident have been reported to the public.