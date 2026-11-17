MALIBU—On November 16, the city of Malibu announced that Hilary Straus will serve as the new Public Works Director, effective November 16. Appointed by City Manager Joe Irvin, Straus brings more than 30 years of local government leadership and public works experience to Malibu.

Straus has experience overseeing public works and utility operations, infrastructure improvements, capital projects, long-range planning, public finance and community engagement.

He served for 10 years as General Manager of the Citrus Heights Water District. His previous leadership roles include City Manager of South Pasadena, Community Development Director and City Manager of Hanford, and Assistant to the City Manager of Citrus Heights. He also serves on the Board of the Institute for Local Government.

Straus has focused on delivering effective public services, securing funding for critical infrastructure investments and building relationships throughout his career.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from UC Davis and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.