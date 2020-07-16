SHERMAN OAKS — On July 7, Dallas-based company HilltopSecurities opened a new office branch in Sherman Oaks, California, located at 15301 Ventura Blvd, Building B, Suite 410.

This is the second office located in the greater Los Angeles area. The office will serve as the new wealth management for potential clients.

The original LA-area office is located in Beverly Hills and was opened back in 1980, when independent broker-dealer M.L. Stern & Co. was founded. HilltopSecurity acquired M.L. Stern & Co. back in 2008 and have been working out of that Beverly Hills office ever since.

There are a total of four Hilltop Security locations in the state of California. One of the locations is in Cardiff at 2533 South Coast Highway 101, Suite 250, while the other is located at 16000 Ventura Blvd, Suite 1100 in Encino.

Senior Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management John Muschalek stated on the company’s website that, “Our Sherman Oaks office reflects HilltopSecurities’ commitment to grow brand recognition, serve our clients, and attract high quality financial professionals in the region.”

According to the website, the new Sherman Oaks branch houses 18 Private Client Group financial professionals and 10 support staff members who provide financial planning and investment management services to existing and prospective clients.

Peter Cappos is the Senior Vice President, and Branch Manager of the Sherman Oaks location. Cappos has been working with Hilltop for 26 years.

HilltopSecurities, also known as Hilltop Holdings Inc., was established by two respected and successful firms with complementary business lines: First Southwest Company, a broker-dealer founded in 1946 and known for its municipal advisory practice, and Southwest Securities Inc., a full-service broker dealer since 1972.

The company offers advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. Their areas of interest are focused on the following: public finance, municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, trading, retail brokerage services, securities clearing, structured finance and securities lending.