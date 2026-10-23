WESTWOOD — This Friday, the historic Bruin Theater in Westwood is reopening after two years. The theater initially closed on July 25th 2024, when its 14-year lease with Regency Theaters expired. In August this year, the theater announced it would reopen in October. Canadian exhibitor Rui Pereira will operate the theater, which plans to show first-run and classic films in 35 mm and 70 mm presentations while keeping the theater’s classic charm.

The Bruin Theater opened in 1937 and remains one of Los Angeles’s most iconic theaters. The Bruin Theater’s head of marketing and studio relations and projectionist, Benjamin Steinberg, told the Daily Bruin that the theater has hosted hundreds of movie premieres and has appeared in film and television, including Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and HBO’s “The Shards.” Over the past two years, the theater has also undergone renovations. This included installing a new roof, replacing the blue draperies installed in the 50s with new curtains, and repairing the flashing neon sign.

The reopening of the Bruin Theater has united the Westwood community as it anticipates its grand return. UCLA Film and Television Archive Director May Hong HaDuong spoke to The Daily Bruin about the importance of keeping a theater and a connection within the community. “When a movie theater goes away in a community, the ways people talk about art and the ways people connect with each other change,” HaDuong told The Daily Bruin. “When a movie theater dies, you lose not just the connection to the community, but you also lose the cultural workers who are part of presenting that.”

The Bruin Theater will officially reopen on Friday, October 23rd. Operating hours and daily showtimes will vary based on the film schedule and special events; however, on most days, operating times will typically begin around noon. The theater is located at 948 Broxton Avenue, close to the UCLA campus.