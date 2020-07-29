WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Palm Project was rejected after West Hollywood’s Historic Preservation Commission’s vote ended in a tie Monday night.

The plan to construct a senior care facility behind the two historic properties on Palm Avenue was not met with great interests.

The Commission’s vote was 3-3, but since a majority of the Commission members completely rejected the project, it was denied a “certificate of appropriateness” for fitting in with the historic structures.

The commission members said the proposed four-story building, although meant for a senior care facility, would tower over the heritage buildings minimizing its historic importance.

In 2013, the two bungalows on 927 and 931 Palm Ave., West Hollywood, California were designated as historic landmarks and therefore protected from being obscured.

Federal historic property guidelines allow new structures to be built adjacent to the historic homes, provided that “when visible and in close proximity to historic buildings, the new construction must be subordinate to these [historic] buildings.”

The Commission previously held a hearing for the project in July 2017 but rejected it in a 4-1 vote.

Although the Palm Project has been redesigned to be more compatible in the background of the bungalows, it still would drown the historic buildings.

Of the 14 people speaking during the public comment period, the proposed project was vehemently rejected by all of them calling the proposed structures “out of character and “ill conceived.”

One of the members, Roy Oldenkamp, called the new building a “giant monolith behind the bungalows.”

The process of decision making on the project isn’t final yet.

The project next moves to the Planning Commission for consideration, keeping the possibility of the project approval still open.