Bakersfield, CA – A hit-and-run accident in Oildale resulted in the death of a pedestrian at approximately 9:35 PM on Friday night, July 12, 2024, according to KBAK.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the vicinity of Universe Avenue, west of Chester Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a male pedestrian who had been fatally struck by an unknown vehicle.

A preliminary investigation by CHP revealed that the pedestrian was in the westbound lane of Universe Avenue at the time of the collision. The direction in which the pedestrian was traveling remains unclear.

The vehicle involved in the incident was also traveling westbound on Universe Avenue at an undetermined speed when it approached the pedestrian. The vehicle struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane and then fled the scene.

CHP confirmed that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Motorists bear an added responsibility, known as the “Duty of Care,” towards pedestrians due to their heightened vulnerability in car accidents, often leading to pedestrian fatalities. Motorists are expected to stay with injured pedestrians to aid in securing help from emergency services and to cooperate with authorities upon their arrival.

For those who have lost a loved one in a vehicular fatality, understanding that a Wrongful Death claim, guided by an experienced personal injury attorney, can provide compensation is crucial. This compensation can alleviate the financial strain of medical bills, burial expenses, and the loss of income for dependents of the deceased.

If the at-fault driver evades legal consequences, compensation might still be accessible through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Seeking advice from a personal injury attorney can help ascertain the most suitable options in such circumstances.