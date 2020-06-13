WEST HOLLYWOOD— A hit and run driver was pronounced dead early Friday June 12 following an accident on the Hollywood 101 Freeway.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported the driver of a Lexus, described as a 24-year-old male, had collided with another car before speeding off, resulting in another crash that ended the driver’s life at 7:45 A.M.

The other individual involved in the original crash reportedly flagged down a sheriff that was on the freeway while the Lexus driver continued to flee despite being flagged down. The Lexus was seen going towards the Westlake District.

He reached as far as Temple Street before colliding with a second car, resulting in the vehicle rolling and catching fire. It was stated the driver must have hit a dip in the road and lost control going at such high speeds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department were called to assess the scene where they took the 24-year-old to the hospital. He eventually passed due to the extent of his injuries. The driver of the car in the second collision stated they were fine but suffered an unknown amount of pain.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released by LAPD.