HOLLYWOOD HILLS — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a car near Runyon Canyon. The incident happened on Saturday, June 27, at approximately 12:25 p.m.

The hit-and-run driver failed to stop and render aid as required by law, the Valley Traffic Division of the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted today, June 30.

He was driving a 2019 BMW M5 eastbound on Mulholland Drive near the Runyon Canyon Hiking Trails in Hollywood Hills “on the wrong side of the road in westbound lanes,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a community alert.

The injured man was walking down on Mulholland Drive when he was hit. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is believed to be male, white, and between 20 and 35 years old. Police said there may be “major windshield damage” to the suspect’s car.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call Valley Traffic Detective Wade at 818-644-8036.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information on the wanted driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there were 7,820 hit-and-run traffic collisions reported last year. 86 of these collisions were fatal and 745 involved driving under the influence.