Food delivery drivers are a familiar sight on Orange County streets. When a crash with one of them happens, the scene looks like any other fender-bender. The difference shows up later, when the insurance questions start. A few extra details, gathered in the first minutes, can make those questions much easier to answer.

Ask whether the driver was on a delivery

Was the driver on a delivery? The answer can decide whose insurance applies. A driver with the app off is usually covered only by a personal policy. A driver carrying an order may also have coverage that the delivery company keeps.

So ask the driver, calmly, which app they were using and whether they had an order. Then write down the answer and the time. If the driver says the app was off, write that down too. Answers given at the scene are often clearer than answers given weeks later.

Get the details California requires

California law requires drivers in a crash to exchange information. The DMV’s guide to collisions lists what to show: a driver’s license, the vehicle registration card, insurance information and a current address. Ask the delivery driver for the same.

Take a photo of the driver’s license and insurance card if they agree. After that, photograph the license plate of their car. Delivery drivers often use their own cars, so the plate and the insurance card may be the most useful details you leave with.

Photograph what shows the trip

Photos of both cars and the road come first. Next, look for anything that shows the driver was working. An insulated delivery bag on the seat, food containers or a phone mount with the app open can all help. Take those photos from outside the car, and do not reach in or take anyone’s phone.

Also note the time of the crash and the nearest business or address. Restaurants and homes nearby may have cameras that caught the moment. Footage does not always last, so ask about it soon.

Make the reports the law requires

If anyone got hurt, the drivers must report the crash to the police or the CHP within 24 hours. In a city such as Santa Ana, that usually means the city police department. Ask any officer who comes for the report number before you leave.

There is a second report people often miss. Each driver must file an SR-1 with the DMV within 10 days if anyone got hurt or died, or if damage tops $1,000. A police report does not count as the SR-1, so file your own.

Check your own coverage before you call the insurers

Before you call the other driver’s insurer, look at your own declarations page. Your uninsured motorist coverage may matter if the driver had no insurance or drove away. Also check whether you carry collision coverage and medical payments coverage. Knowing your own policy first can make every later call shorter and calmer.

Get checked by a doctor soon, even if you feel fine. A record made soon after the crash shows what happened to you and when. For a fuller look at insurance, fault and deadlines, read how delivery accident claims work in California.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have to talk to the delivery company after a crash?

No law requires you to call the delivery company yourself. Your first calls are to the police if anyone got hurt and to your own insurer. The delivery company or its insurer may contact you later. Before you give a recorded statement to any insurer, it can help to talk with a lawyer about what to share.

What if the delivery driver was on a bike or a scooter?

Some delivery workers ride bikes, e-bikes or scooters instead of driving. The same steps apply: get their name and contact details, photograph the scene and report any injury. Coverage can work differently when no car is involved, so note exactly what the rider was using and keep any photos of it.

How long do I have to make a claim after a crash with a delivery driver?

For most injury claims in California, you have two years from the crash to file a lawsuit. Claims for damage to your car generally have three years. If a city, county or state vehicle or road played a part, a written claim to that agency is due within six months. Talking with an insurer generally does not pause these deadlines.

About the author: Mahdi Baharan is the founding attorney of Baharan Law Firm in Santa Ana, California. The firm represents people hurt in car accidents across Orange County, with an approach built on clear answers, personal attention and no unnecessary complexity.