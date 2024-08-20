SANTA MONICA—On August 19, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that fans of country music and dance will be able to celebrate the first-ever Hoedown Throwdown offering free lessons and open dancing at the Annenberg Community Beach House on August 29 from 6-8 p.m.

SoCal group Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowgirls will perform at the event. The schedule for the festivities include:

-6-7:30 p.m. Line dance and 2-step lessons – jump in anytime

-7:30-8 p.m. Open dancing

The event is open to all-ages and all is welcome. No dance partner is needed for the dancing portion of the event. No alcohol, glass or pets are allowed. For more info and free RSVP, click here.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is located at 415 Pacific Coast Highway Santa Monica, CA 90402. Parking is available for $3 per hour or $12 per day. Please pay for parking at the Pay & Display machine upon your arrival and place receipt on dashboard. Exact change cash and credit cards are accepted. Ample bike parking is available; bring a lock.