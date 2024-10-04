UNITED STATES—It is October, and we’re less than two months away from the biggest spending day of the year, Christmas. So, the question of the hour remains; have you started your Christmas shopping or are you waiting? For me I used to start early, like late August, mid-September. However, with the last few years, I must admit it’s more like mid-November and the kick-off to Black Friday. Why?

Some of the deals just haven’t been as enticing as in the past. Some of the retailers are not pushing or giving the sales they should draw the consumer into the establishments. I’m sorry 20 percent, 30 percent, 40 percent, hell even 50 percent nowadays is not the greatest deal for many people’s wallets. The consumer needs to feel like they’re getting the biggest bang for the buck, and it’s okay to impulse buy if you have intent behind it.

Around the holidays we impulse buy more than needed without actually realizing the more you buy the more it eats away at the budget. If you have a budget, you need to make it absolutely clear to yourself no matter what, not to deviate from it. Yes, the temptation will arise, it always does, but trying to please the world is not going to do anything for your wallet, but cause tons of stress. In the past, I never made a list of people I would purchase gifts for during the holiday. I have changed that. I make a list and I cross off whenever I purchase gifts for them.

In the past I would think the more gifts you purchase the better. That is NOT the case. Now it’s simple, I purchase one gift and that is it. I have purchased the gift that I plan to buy for that individual for the holiday season. Yes, I do cap off an amount I will spend for a gift for an adult and what I’m spending for kids. Yes, kids are always going to get a little more than adults because Christmas to me is all for the kids, but you’d be surprised how many adults think it is all about them and the expectations they tend to have.

I’m going to say something harsh, but I truly don’t care. I live by the motto, you have to give in order to receive. There are plenty of people I know who never give but are always expecting something. Well, not anymore. If you haven’t given something to me in a while, I’m sorry I have to take you off the list. It’s not to be spiteful, but as you age, you just can’t purchase gifts for every single person in your family or who happens to be in your orbit. I guess there are those people who can do it, but I’m not one of those individuals. My goal is not to break the bank simply purchasing gifts for people, who sometimes can’t even utter a “Thank You,” let alone purchase gifts for you and your family.

Yes, it is to be the happiest time of the year, but sometimes there are those who need a harsh reality check to change their perception of how they think about the world. Perhaps the biggest advice I’m going to give to the American public is buy what you like and want, not purchasing something because it’s on sale. Yes, you can be very tempted to purchase something because it may be on sale, which is not smart. It is actually stupid if you think about it.

Why spend money on something, if you don’t actually need it. It is wasteful spending, and making the situation worse you may have purchased an item for someone who is never going to use it, and never intends to use it. Guess what, that is money you can use for other things for the holidays or other everyday expenses. Just because you know the holidays are fast approaching, doesn’t mean you have to allow the holidays to control you and your spending. Turn things around and ensure you stay in control.