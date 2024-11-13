BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, November 12, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the holidays are coming to Greystone Mansion with “timeless elegance.”

It will include illuminating lights to festive decorations, as the mansion is transformed into a holiday wonderland that captures the magic of the season.

The public is invited to join a celebration of holiday cheer, breathtaking decor, and seasonal spirit like no other! Registration is required to attend.

Holiday dates: Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

Individual can get tickets at www.beverlyhills.org/csevents.

All families are welcome. To those looking to support the Beverly Hills Fire Department’s SPARK OF LOVE toy drive, they can bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the cause.