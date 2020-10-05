HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Hollywood Bowl will reopen to host in-person voting starting on October 24. Voting will occur until Election Day on November 3.

The Hollywood Bowl’s voting center will be located at Lot B Parking, Tier B4, off Highland Avenue South at the signal. Free, non-stacked parking will be provided, the Hollywood Bowl said on its website.

Los Angeles County residents will not need to be assigned a specific polling place for this year’s election and are able to vote at any Vote Center in the county, according to the Los Angeles County’s Clerk Registrar’s office.

“The new Ballot Marking Device, available at the Hollywood Bowl along with other County Vote Centers, makes it easy for voters to customize the voting experience to fit their needs,” the Bowl’s website states. “Voters can access 13 languages, adjust the touch screen to a comfortable angle, change the display settings such as text size and contrast or go through the ballot using a provided audio headset and control pad.”

Before Election Day, the Hollywood Bowl will be open from Saturday, October 24 through Monday, November 2. During this time, it will be open from 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. On Election Day, voting will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Hollywood Bowl stipulated a number of health and safety guidelines for voters. Both voters and election workers at the center will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Ballot Marking Devices will be sanitized after each person votes.

Voters who choose to go to the facility to vote are reminded to verify their voter registration in advance in order to expedite the voting process. Bringing a pre-marked Sample Ballot is also encouraged.

The venue has been closed all through Summer, cancelling LA Philharmonic concerts and other events of the 2020 Season.