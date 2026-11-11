HOLLYWOOD- Who says you have to travel to Hollywood to experience a little star power? These days, some of entertainment’s biggest names are bringing their talent, memories, and legendary careers right to the Garden State. From Academy Award-winning actors to unforgettable musical performers and comedy icons, New Jersey is proving that Hollywood glamour is alive and well on the East Coast.There is something particularly special about seeing legendary entertainers connect with audiences in a more intimate setting. Whether it’s an unforgettable concert, a conversation with a Hollywood icon, or an opportunity to see a favorite celebrity in person, these experiences create memories that can last a lifetime.This November, the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown has assembled an impressive lineup of celebrated performers, offering audiences an opportunity to experience entertainment history without traveling across the country.Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas appeared on November 2 as part of the Drew University Forum, joining Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz for a conversation about his extraordinary career spanning more than five decades.

Douglas, whose unforgettable performances include Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, and Behind the Candelabra, represents a generation of Hollywood talent whose contributions continue to influence the entertainment industry. His family’s remarkable legacy, including his legendary father, Kirk Douglas, remains an important chapter in American cinema.Music lovers also had reason to celebrate as legendary singer Art Garfunkel brought his What a Wonderful World Celebration Concert to Morristown on November 6. Best known as one half of the iconic duo Simon & Garfunkel, his distinctive voice helped create some of the most memorable recordings in popular music history. Songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “Mrs. Robinson” continue to resonate with generations of listeners.

The November entertainment calendar also featured Paul Anka, whose remarkable songwriting and performing career has made him one of the most recognizable names in popular music. His timeless songs and enduring stage presence continue to attract audiences who appreciate the golden age of entertainment.

But perhaps one of the most anticipated upcoming appearances belongs to legendary comedian and actor Chevy Chase, who will bring a little holiday humor to audiences in both New York and New Jersey.Chase is scheduled to appear at the historic St. George Theatre in Staten Island on Sunday, November 22, followed by another appearance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Sunday, November 29.Both evenings will feature a special screening of the beloved holiday comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, followed by a live conversation with Chase and his wife, Jayni.

For generations of moviegoers, Chase’s portrayal of Clark Griswold has become synonymous with holiday laughter. Who could forget the Griswold family’s outrageous Christmas decorations, unexpected disasters, and hilarious attempts to create the perfect family celebration?

Originally released in 1989, Christmas Vacation has become a holiday tradition for countless families. Its enduring popularity demonstrates how comedy can bring generations together through laughter and shared memories.

Of course, Chase’s impressive career extends far beyond the Griswold family. As an original cast member of Saturday Night Live, he helped establish the groundbreaking sketch comedy program that would launch the careers of numerous entertainers.

His memorable performances in Caddyshack, Fletch, Three Amigos, and the Vacation film series helped cement his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedic personalities.

What makes Chase’s upcoming appearances particularly appealing is the opportunity to revisit a beloved holiday classic while hearing stories from the man who helped make it unforgettable. For longtime fans, it’s a chance to celebrate a performer whose humor has remained part of American popular culture for decades.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the holiday entertainment season is beginning to shine. The Mayo Performing Arts Center is also preparing to welcome seasonal favorites, including A Charlie Brown Christmas and Mannheim Steamroller, bringing music, nostalgia, and festive entertainment to the stage.

There is something magical about this time of year, when familiar songs, beloved movies, and treasured traditions bring families and friends together. Entertainment has always had the remarkable ability to transport audiences back to special moments in their lives.

New Jersey has long enjoyed a close relationship with the entertainment industry. From legendary musicians and Hollywood actors to Broadway performers and television personalities, the Garden State continues to attract an impressive variety of talent.

The growing popularity of celebrity conversations, concerts, theatrical productions, and special appearances demonstrates that audiences appreciate opportunities to experience entertainment beyond the television screen.

For entertainment enthusiasts, the message is simple: You don’t always have to travel far to experience something extraordinary.

Sometimes Hollywood comes directly to your neighborhood.

Rose’s Scoop: And as the holiday season approaches, there is no better time to celebrate the music, movies, laughter, and legendary performers who continue to bring people together.Until next time, keep your eyes open, because you never know which Hollywood legend might be appearing right around the corner!