HOLLYWOOD— Talent manager and producer David Guillod, 53, yielded to Santa Barbara County authorities on Monday, June 22. He faces 11 felony counts for alleged rape and sexual assault while drugged and unconscious.

As stated in the documents, the assaults allegedly took place in May 2012, December 2014, and January 2015. The four women’s age ranged from 22 to 33. The earliest assault was described as penetrating a 33-year-old woman with an object as she was intoxicated. In 2014, he was accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old. In addition, another two women accused Guillod of raping two women in their 20s who were unconscious at the time on the same day. Three of the four transpired in Los Angeles County as the District Attorney’s Office gave consent to have the eight related felony charges filed in Santa Barbara.

Accusations of alleged sexual assault began to transpire when actress Jessica Barth told the public that Guillod drugged her during a dinner in 2012 before sexually assaulting her, leading Guillod to step down from his position as co-chief executive of Primary Wave Entertainment. He has also been accused of raping an employee during a Santa Barbara County wine retreat in December 2014, where the woman signed a nondisclosure agreement but later reported the assault to the police when she discovered other similar allegations placed on Guillod.

His attorney, Philip K. Cohen, states that Guillod has cooperated with law enforcement and evidence including emails and text messages have been “telling a very different story than that which is being alleged.”

“We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and timing suspicious,” Cohen also added.

Guillod is known for serving as the executive producer in the Netflix thriller “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde” starring Charlize Theron.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Guillod was held for $3 million bail and his arraignment date has not been set as of yet. If proven guilty, the producer could face a maximum sentence of 21 years to life in prison.