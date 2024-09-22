HOLLYWOOD- The Hamptons is not only about beautiful beaches, mansions owned by celebrities and sunsets, it’s also the home for the Hamptons Film Festival that will take place on October 4-14, 2024. The 32ndannual 11-day festival will feature live and in-person screenings and events across the Hamptons. The film festival will continue to give awards totaling $130,00, with special awards events taking place throughout the duration of the festival. The 2024 Hamptons Film Festival will open with the East Coast premiere of R.J. Cutler’s Martha Stewart documentary, Martha. This year, 45 percent of the featured films are directed by women and represent 50 countries from around the world.

Martha, from the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-and Peabody-winning Cutler, is being characterized as the definitive documentary on Stewart and includes a number of candid interviews with the businesswoman and lifestyle personality. According to published reports, the film is expected to be released by Netflix later this year. The festival will also host the world premieres of the Kenneth Cole documentary A Man With Sole, by Dori Berinstein, and the Erik Nelson documentary Daytime Revolution, about the week that John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted the Mike Douglas Show, and will screen Daniel Robbins Bad Shabbos, with an interesting cast including Method Man, Kyra Sedgwick and David Paymer, which will be part of the Spotlight section.

Festival favorites such as “Emilia Perez,” “Maria,” and “The Room Next Door” are among the highlights of the new titles. The festival will also host the East Coast Premiere’s of Netflix’s “The Piano Nelson” as this year’s Centerpiece Film, set to screen on October 5. The East Coast premiere of Searchlight Pictures “Nightbitch” will close out HIFF on October 13. The 2024 Breakthrough Performer Award will be bestowed upon “Sing Sing” star Clarence Maclin.

Cillian Murphy, the actor will star in the North American premiere of Small Things Like These at the 2024 HIFF. Annette Bening, attended the HIFF screening of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Maggie Gyllenhaal starred in the Kindergarten Teacher at the HIFF. Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan attended the HIFF screening of A Private War.Emily Blunt, spoke at an “A Conversation With…” event at the HIFF. The HIFF also recognizes up-and-coming stars as Breakthrough Artists each year. Past recipients include Oscar Isaac, Alexander Skarsgard, David Oyelowo, Miles Teller and many more.

The 2024 Career Achievement in Acting Award recipient will be celebrated for her work in The Substance. Moore is also known for her roles in “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “About Last Night,” “Ghost,” A Few Good Men,” and more. Her latest film in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror feature, “The Substance,” alongside Margaret Qualley, was just shown at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered rave reviews and among the longest standing ovations out of the festival. The film was released in theaters September 20 from MUBI. Moore most recently starred in the second of Feud: Capote vs The Swans, and can be seen in Paramount+’s upcoming drama Landsman, from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, in which she stars alongside Joe Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton. The actress set a record in 1995 when she became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. She will be appearing on October 13, at the East Hampton Middle School.

Rose’s Scoop: This year’s “A Conversation With..” series along with Demi Moore, will be Live Schreiber and Andrew Garfield. Who stars in “We Live in Time” which will have its world premiere at the festival.