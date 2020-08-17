LAUREL CANYON— Phase 1 of the Emergency Storm Drain Repair Hollywood Hills Road Project will begin on August 17 and last until September 4. It will be located at the intersection of Sunset Crest Drive and Hollywood Hills Road.

During this first phase of construction, workers will be working on the demolition and removal of existing asphalt pavement, laying base to recompact the impacted surface, grading existing material, laying temporary asphalt, removing temporary asphalt, and laying a 6” cap pavement.

From August 17 to September 2, construction hours will last from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Because of construction, community members and drivers should expect up to 30-40 minutes of traffic delays and temporary lane closures on Hollywood Hills Road, Wonderland Park Avenue, Skyline Drive, and Sunset Crest Drive. To lessen traffic, there will be also a vehicles only window from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On September 3 and 4, the final asphalt will be poured and set to cure. Construction hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and up to 1 hour of traffic delays can be expected. Large delivery trucks will not be allowed access, and the 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. open window may also not be available.

The project requests that people refrain from walking in or around the worksite during work hours.

Phase 2 of the project, titled “Final Concrete Pavement” will begin on September 8 and last until October 2.

Questions about the project can be directed to Laureen.Abustan@lacity.org and Allison.Arnold@lacity.org.